Chennakeshavalu, a reporter for EV5 Television channel in Nandyal town of Kurnool district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was killed on August 8. A police constable and his brother are suspected to have killed the reporter. The police said that in a recent telecast the journalist had exposed the illegal activities of the police official.
