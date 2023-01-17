The International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of publishers, editors and journalists, reiterates its call on authorities in Burundi to release Rwanda-based journalist Floriane Irangabiye, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month, and drop charges against her.

Authorities in Burundi, instead of stifling the work of journalists, must respect press freedom as a fundamental component of democracy.

According to Radio Igicaniro, an online media house, Irangabiye has been assaulted in prison. Her family and colleagues have said they fear for her life and safety.

Irangabiye, a Burundian national based in Rwanda, was arrested by Burundi intelligence personnel in the capital Bujumbura on August 30, 2022. On January 3, 2023, Irangabiye was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million Burundi francs (about 450,000 euro) by a court, the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Mukaza, in Bujumbura.

Sources close to Irangabiye’s defence team confirmed to IPI that Irangabiye was convicted on charges of attempting to “undermine national territorial integrity” based on Article 611 of the Burundian Penal Code. Her legal team rejected the accusation as unclear and unfounded and said they would appeal the court decision.

A source, under the condition of anonymity, told IPI that the prosecution was unable to present any evidence “except” for a program in which Floriane Irangabiye hosted Bob Ruguruka, an exiled Burundian journalist of an independent and privately owned radio, Radio Publique Africaine (RPA), who is sought by Burundi because of his media work and commitment for the defence of fundamental human rights. In the middle of Irangabiye’s hearing, on December 16, 2022, the prosecutor accused her of having hosted Ruguruka.

The Burundian Ministry of Justice, in a Twitter post, said that Irangabiye, who is based in Rwanda, wasn’t able to present a press accreditation or card. However, she was not in the country at the time as a journalist nor is her media outlet based in Burundi.

For Irangabiye’s defence team, there is no evidence of the offense. They said that authorities have been using article 611 of the penal code as a kind of catch-all for anyone deemed troublesome. “We have asked for proof of these charges, but we have been told that they are still looking for it’’, her legal counsel told IPI.

‘’Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Floriane Irangabiye, stop the legal harassment of journalists and dissident voices”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Burundian authorities should also be held accountable for Irangabiye’s safety during her time unjustly spent behind bars.”