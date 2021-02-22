Burhan Uddin Mujakker, 25, a journalist working for Bangladesh Samachar and Barta Bazar, was died of gunshot wounds killed in Companyganj. He sustained bullet injuries while covering a clash between two factions of the ruling Awami League party. He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
