Bryan Guerra, 25, a broadcast journalist who worked for TLCOM Cable News, succumbed to his injuries on March 3. Guerra was seriously injured when some unidentified gunmen opened fire at him on February 27 in Chiquimula city, 98 km from the capital, Guatemala City. The Guatemalan Association of Journalists claimed that the journalist had previously received death threats on social media. The association also said that journalists working far from the city were more exposed to attacks because of the absence of national authorities. The murder is being investigated.