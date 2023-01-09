IPI strongly condemns the attack last month on journalist Bangladeshi Abu Azad, an environmental journalist and correspondent for The Business Standard, who was beaten and robbed as he reported on a story about highly polluting brick kilns.

On December 25, Azad was photographing allegedly illegally operating brick kilns in Rangunia region in Chattogram, southeastern Bangladesh, when members of the local government union stopped him. At least six people then abducted Azad at gunpoint and took him to a local government officials office where he was severely beaten and robbed, according to news reports. Azad was held for around 90 minutes.

Local police have arrested one suspect in the case and claim to be in the process of arresting the remaining suspects, according to news reports.

“We strongly condemn the brutal attack on Abu Azad and call on authorities to thoroughly investigate this crime and hold the perpetrators accountable,” IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Journalists in Bangladesh must be able to do their work freely and safely.”