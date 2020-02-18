Aziz Ahmed Memon, a reporter of Daily Kawish and KTN Network, at Mehrabpur, was found dead in a canal near Hallani in Naushahro Feroze in Sindh province of Pakistan on February 16. His personal attendant told the police that he had left Memon near Sofai Sahatta village at around 10:00 am, where he was invited to attend a programme. Police are investigating the case.