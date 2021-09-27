Arindam Das, a journalist worked for a regional television Network OTV, was killed on September 24 while covering a rescue operation to save a drowning elephant in the Mahanadi river in the district of Cuttak in Orissa province. The boat in which the journalist was travelling along with a cameraman overturned and the reporter was drowned.
