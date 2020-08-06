Anwar Jan Baloch, a reporter of the daily paper Naveed-e-Pakistan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nahar Kot area of the Barkhan district of Balochistan on July 23. Police arrested a provincial minister and his bodyguards. Anwar had been writing about corruption issues and also posting stories on social media.
