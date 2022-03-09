The International Press Institute (IPI) is thrilled to announce that Amy Brouillette has joined IPI’s growing team as Director of Advocacy.

In this crucial role, Amy will be responsible for driving IPI’s global advocacy and press freedom monitoring work and campaigns. She has more than a decade of experience in leading research, advocacy, monitoring, and capacity-building projects focused on supporting and enabling independent journalism. She regularly writes and speaks about press freedom, freedom of expression, and the challenges that journalists face around the world.

From 2013 to 2016, she served as director of the European Media Project at the Center for Media, Data, and Society at Central European University in Budapest, where she has been a fellow since 2011. Prior to joining IPI, Amy served as director of research for Ranking Digital Rights, a project that holds tech companies accountable for policies affecting freedom of expression, information, and privacy. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a master’s degree in history from Central European University in Budapest.

“We are very glad to welcome Amy to our team at a crucial time for press freedom around the world”, IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said. “Nearly everywhere we look, independent journalism is under pressure amid the spread of illiberal and authoritarian ideologies intent on undermining press freedom as a cornerstone of democratic and open societies. With this appointment, we continue to strengthen the voice of IPI and its global membership network in defence of journalism and the right to be informed.”

As part of its ongoing expansion, IPI announced last month the launch of a new multi-year intiative to document attacks on journalists in Africa and hold governments accountable for failures protect journalists and prevent impunity for crimes against them.

Together with partners in and outside Ukraine, IPI is currently closely involved in efforts to provide emergency to support to journalists in Ukraine and defend press freedom in both Ukraine and Russia.