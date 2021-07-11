Alexander Lashkarava, 37, a camera who worked for the private television network TV Pirveli, was found dead in his bed on July 11. He had been brutally assaulted while covering a far-right protest against an LGBTQ Pride march on July 8 in the capital Tbilisi.
