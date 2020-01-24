Alex Ogbu, a journalist for the Regent Africa Times, a magazine published from Abuja, was killed on January 21 when police shot him in the head as he was passing by a protest demonstration in the capital. The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory police admitted that a passerby had been killed by the police and the case would be investigated.
