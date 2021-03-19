Ajay Laalwani, a reporter for a reporter for Royal News TV and a member of Pakistan’s Hindu minority, was shot down On March 18 by a group of armed men while he was at a barber shop in the city of Sukkur. Laalwani suffered bullet wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died.
