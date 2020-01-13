Ahmed Abdul Samad, a correspondent for Iraqi cable news outlet Dijla TV, was found shot dead in his car outside a police station on January 10 in Basra. Samad was covering the anti-government protests, the TV station said in a statement. His colleague, a cameraman suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital where he died.
