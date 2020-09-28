Abig Hussain, a correspondent for daily Juram-o-Saza, Lahore, was shot by unidentified assailants on September 27 in Mandi Bahauddin’s Malakwal. He succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The police said he was going home from the Malakwal police station when a group of men attacked him near a railway crossing. He was reportedly killed for writing a news story. Police are investigating the murder.