Abelardo Liz, a journalist working for the Nación Nasa radio station, was killed in a confrontation between the Nasa communities and the police on August 13 in two farms located in the rural area of Corinto, north of Cauca. The clashes took place as the police arrived to evict the protestors from their land. The journalist was filming the clashes.
