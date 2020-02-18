Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, a TV and radio journalist, was shot dead on February 16 in Afgooye district, some 25 kilometres outside the capital Mogadishu. Hassan was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Police are investigating the case.
