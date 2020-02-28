Abdel Nasser Haj Hamdan, a freelance journalist, was killed on February 20 when Russian jets bombed Ma’rat Al-Naasan in Idlib province of Syria. He was covering the Russian bombing raid in the region. Hamdan worked with a civil society media organization called “Media Office in Binnish” as a photojournalist covering the war inside Idlib.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Azerbaijan: IPI welcomes ECtHR judgment in Khadija Ismayilova case February 27, 2020
- Tanzania journalist freed on condition of steep fine February 27, 2020
- IPI urges Egypt to release journalist Badr Mohammad Badr February 26, 2020
- New Ukraine media bills threaten press freedom February 26, 2020
- IPI opposes move to extradite Julian Assange February 24, 2020
- IPI condemns China’s decision to expel Wall Street Journal reporters February 19, 2020
- IPI urges China to provide information on missing citizen journalists February 18, 2020
- Bulgarian independent media operating in a ‘captured state’ February 18, 2020