Student Environmental activists with hands painted with "Our Future In Your Hands" during the worldwide movement Fridays for Future, or Global Strike for Future climate protest, on March 15th, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Photo source: Stefan Boness.

For the seventh consecutive year, the International Press Institute (IPI) will partner with the Photographische Gesellschaft (PHG) and Edition Lammerhuber to present the annual Global Peace Photography Award.

Inspired by the Austrian pacifist, author and 1911 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Alfred Hermann Fried, the award recognizes the year’s best photograph signifying the theme of peace. The award’s organisers seek to honour those photographs that best express the idea that our future lies in peaceful coexistence.

The award was first established in 2013 by the Photographische Gesellschaft and Edition Lammerhuber. The 2020 award, which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic is given in partnership with IPI, UNESCO, the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian Parliamentary Reporting Association and the German Youth Photography Award and with the support of World Press Photo.

The 2020 award ceremony will take place on September 19 in Baden near Vienna. Speakers will include:

• Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council (lower house of Parliament)

• Lars Boering, Director, European Journalism Center, Maastricht

• Marton Gergely, Editor-in-Chief, HVG, Budapest

• David Beasley, Executive Director United Nations World Food Program, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2020

The short list for the 2020 Global Peace Photography Award can be found here: https://www.friedaward.com/submissions/shortlist-2020

Read more about previous award winners:

2014: Russian photographer named winner of Alfred Fried prize

2015: Belgian photographer wins Alfred Fried Photography Award

2016: Series on mixed emotions of Holocaust survivors wins Alfred Fried award

2017: Swedish-Nigerian photographer wins 2017 Fried award

2018: Series on girls in Zanzibar “finding freedom in water” wins Peace Image of the Year 2018

2019: German photographer wins Peace Image of the Year 2019 with an image from his work “Fridays For Future Climate Protests“